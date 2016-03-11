FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SAF-HOLLANND FY sales up 10.5 pct to EUR 1.061 bln
March 11, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SAF-HOLLANND FY sales up 10.5 pct to EUR 1.061 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - SAF-HOLLAND SA :

* Reports a record year in 2015 - dividend increases 25 percent

* FY sales rose 10.5 percent to 1.061 billion euros ($1.18 billion)

* FY adjusted for extraordinary items EBIT rose 33.0 percent to 94.0 million euros (previous year: 70.7 million euros)

* Result before tax rose year-on-year by 58.4 percent and reached 77.6 million euros in 2015 (previous year: 49.0 million euros)

* Total dividend 0.40 euros per share versus 0.32 euros per share year ago

* Group is targeting sales of 1,050 million to 1,070 million euros in 2016

* For 2016 group is targeting a net working capital ratio of 12 percent to 13 percent, despite planned reduction in factoring for cost reasons

* Says confident that it will achieve stable to slightly higher organic sales in 2016

* Is budgeting for an adjusted ebit margin of between 8 percent and 9 percent in 2016 compared to 7.4 percent in 2014 and 8.9 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

