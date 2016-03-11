BRIEF-UK property developer Watkin Jones to list on London's AIM

March 11 (Reuters) - Watkin Jones Ltd (IPO-WATK.L):

* Intention to float on AIM

* Dealings are expected to commence on 23 March 2016 with an expected market capitalisation on admission of approximately £255 million

* Zeus Capital is acting as nominated adviser, joint bookrunner and joint broker to company with Peel Hunt acting as joint bookrunner and joint broker

* Intend that a total dividend for year to September 30, 2016 of 4 pence per ordinary share will be paid