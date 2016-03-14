FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NMC Health's FY EBITDA rises 46.7 pct to $150.3 million
#Healthcare
March 14, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NMC Health's FY EBITDA rises 46.7 pct to $150.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc

* FY revenue rose 45.8 percent to 938.7 million usd

* FY group reported revenues increased by 36.8 pct to $880.9 million. Proforma revenues increased by 45.8 pct to $938.7 million

* FY reported EBITDA increased by 46.7 pct to $150.3 million. Proforma EBITDA increased by 61.2 pct to $165.2 million

* Final dividend 6.2 pence per share

* Expect strong growth coming from our enlarged network

* Proposed dividend pay-out ratio is maintained at 20 pct of profit after tax, amounting to gbp 3 6.2 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

