BRIEF-Golden Ocean sold less than half of shares offered in repair issue
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 14, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd :

* Preliminary result of subsequent offering

* Reference is made to the subsequent offering by Golden Ocean Group Limited of up to 34,368,400 new shares for gross proceeds of up to approximately NOK 171,842,000 (approximately USD 20 million) at a subscription price of NOK 5 per share vs last closing at NOK 5.60 per share

* The subscription period ended on March 11, 2016 at 16:30 (CET)

* A preliminary counting indicates that the Company has received subscriptions for approximately 15 million new shares in the Subsequent Offering Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

