March 14 (Reuters) - Baywa Ag :

* FY revenue 14.9 billion euros ($16.57 billion) versus 15.2 billion euros year ago

* in 2015 group generated EBIT of 158.1 million euros (2014: 152.1 million euros)

* increases EBIT thanks to international business and plans to raise dividend further

* proposal to raise dividend for 2015 to 0.85 euros per share from 0.80 euros per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)