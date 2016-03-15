FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accu Holding FY 2015 sales up at CHF 156 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accu Holding FY 2015 sales up at CHF 156 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Preliminary numbers 2015: sales increase to 156 million Swiss francs ($158.07 million) from 132.9 million Swiss francs

* Guidance 2016: continued positive operational performance

* Targets a combined turnover of 165 million francs with an EBITDA of 15 million francs and a net income of 5 million francs for fiscal year 2016

* Group expects to consolidate additional sales of 14 million francs and EBITDA of more than 3 million francs in 2016

* Guidance for 2015 of EBITDA 12 million francs and net income of 3 million francs can be confirmed

* Secondary listing of Accu shares on Frankfort stock exchange, Germany

* Planned capital increase to strengthen balance sheet and reduce liabilities

* Ordinary capital increase comprises debt-to-equity conversion of 5.4 million francs which would free Accu Group from interest bearing third party liabilities on holding level

* Decided to table a proposal to increase shareholders’ equity by a maximum number of 1,309,307 new shares at a subscription price of 11.50 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.