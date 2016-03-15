FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zeal Network FY 2015 revenue up at EUR 141.2 mln
March 15, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zeal Network FY 2015 revenue up at EUR 141.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Zeal Network SE :

* Announces its preliminary unaudited results for year ended 2015: guidance outperformed, preliminary guidance issued for 2016 and dividend policy reiterated

* FY net profit 1.3 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* For 2016, Zeal expects ‘total operating performance’ of 140 to 150 million euros and anticipates that consolidated EBIT will range between 40 and 50 millionn euros

* FY revenue 141.2 million euros versus 131.8 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT of 42.9 million euros represents an increase of 123 pct (prior year: 19.2 million euros)

* Reiterates its dividend policy of at least 2.80 euros per share in quarterly installments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

