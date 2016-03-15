FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schaeffler FY revenue up 9.1 percent to EUR 13.2 bln
March 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schaeffler FY revenue up 9.1 percent to EUR 13.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG :

* In FY expanded its revenue by 9.1 percent to 13.2 billion euros ($14.65 billion)

* Including special items, group’s EBIT for 2015 amounted to 1,402 million euros (prior year: 1,523 million euros)

* Dividend proposal of 35 cents per share - special dividend of 15 cents per share

* Group is anticipating approximately 600 million euros in free cash flow for 2016

* Anticipates revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent at constant currency in 2016

* Expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 12 to 13 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

