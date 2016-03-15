FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dealership Inchcape ups dividend as profits rise 
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dealership Inchcape ups dividend as profits rise 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc

* Final dividend 14.1 penceper share

* 2015 annual results announcement

* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 2.9 percent to 312.1 million stg

* i am delighted with appointment of richard howes as group’s new chief financial officer.

* Fy sales rose 2 percent to 6.8 billion stg

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 20.9 penceper share

* Fy adjusted eps rose 3.8 percent to 52.1 pence

* revenue £6.8bn up 7.8 percent constant currency yoy

* we expect to deliver a solid constant currency performance in 2016.” Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.