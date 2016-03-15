BRIEF-SDL says full-year pretax profit at 20.6 mln stg vs 16.5 mln stg yr ago

March 15 (Reuters) - SDL Plc :

* Final dividend up 24 percent to 3.1 penceper share

* FY profit before tax, amortisation and one-off costs, pbta, £20.6m (2014: £16.5million)

* Completion of operating review has determined that Fredhopper, Social Intelligence and Campaign & Analytics Businesses are non-core

* Following a thorough operational review of group’s activities, board has concluded that SDL should refocus around a language centric strategy

* Revenue and PBTA in-line with management expectations

* FY revenue £266.9 million (2014: £260.4 million)

* Language services trading at record profit levels and high levels of repeat revenues

* “As a consequence, we are now seeking to sell certain non-core elements of our business.”

* FY loss after tax £30.7 million (2014: profit after tax £6.6 million)

* Impairment charge of £33.3 million; other one-off costs of £5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)