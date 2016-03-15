FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals buys Putney Inc for $200 mln
March 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals buys Putney Inc for $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Proposed £48.4 million placing of new ordinary shares at 1100 pence per share

* Consideration of $200 million (£139 million) payable in cash on completion debt-free/cash-free

* Acquisition and placing expected to be earnings enhancing in financial year 2017

* Acquisition and placing expected to be materially earnings enhancing in financial year 2018

* Acquisition and placing

* Conditional acquisition of entire share capital of putney, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

