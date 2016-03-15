BRIEF-Delticom FY 2015 consolidated net income up at EUR 3.4 mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Says 0.50 euros dividend per share for 2015

* FY revenues of 559.8 million euros ($622 million)(2014: 501.7 million euros)

* With a decrease of 6.6 pct, Delticom did not quite reach its target of matching previous year’s EBITDA

* FY EBITDA stood at 14.3 million euros (2014: 15.3 million euros)

* Consolidated net income for 2015 came in at 3.4 million euros, after 2.9 million euros previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)