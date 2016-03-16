FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gerry Weber Q1 EBITDA down at EUR 14.5 mln
March 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber Q1 EBITDA down at EUR 14.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber International AG :

* Gerry weber closes difficult first quarter 2015/16

* Q1 sales revenues up 11.1 pct to 213.7 million euros ($237.14 million) on prior year period

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA declined from 24.2 million euros to 14.5 million euros

* Earnings situation of the GERRY WEBER Group deteriorates also because of extraordinary expenses

* Confirms guidance issued on Feb. 26

* Projects group sales revenues of between 890 million euros and 920 million euros for financial year 2015/16

* Implementation of the realignment programme will lead to extraordinary expenses and write-downs totalling approx. 36 million euros, which will weigh on Group’s bottom line in the next 18 to 24 months

* Expects Group EBIT to amount to between 10 million euros and 20 million euros in the financial year 2015/15, the biggest part of which will be contributed by HALLHUBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

