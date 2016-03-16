BRIEF-Holmen sells Spain newsprint mill with 300 mln SEK hit

March 16 (Reuters) - Holmen Ab

* Holmen has signed an agreement to sell its newsprint mill in Madrid, Spain, including energy and recycled paper operations

* The buyer, International Paper, will convert the mill into containerboard production

* holmen’s q1 operating profit will be negatively impacted by sek 300 million, which will be reported as item affecting comparability

* Says Cash Flow, excluding working capital, will be positively impacted by sek 500 million upon closing of transaction which is expected in q2

* Holmen ab says financial effects of selling newsprint from madrid mill during period until conversion is expected to be limited

* Holmen ab says after sale of madrid mill, printing paper operations have potential to deliver good profitability

* Says This transaction allows us to focus on developing our successful speciality paper strategy at our Swedish mills Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)