BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals keeps 2016 generic revenue forecast
#Healthcare
March 16, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals keeps 2016 generic revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Final dividend 0.21 usdper share

* FY core pretax profit fell 8 percent to 355 million usd

* FY core operating profit fell 4 percent to 409 million usd

* Group revenue expected to be in range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2016

* FY branded revenue up 3% to $570 million, or up 13% in constant currency

* Expecting branded business to perform in line with historical trends in 2016, on a constant currency basis

* Continue to expect 2017 roxane revenues in range of $700 million to $750 million and roxane EBITDA margin of around 35% over medium term

* Total dividend 0.32 usdper share

* FY core operating profit fell 4 percent to 409 million usd

* FY group revenue was $1,440 million, down 3%

* FY group gross margin was in line with 2014 at 56.8%,

* 2015 proposed final dividend of 21 cents per share

* Expecting 2016 generic revenue in range of $640 million to $670 million

* Expecting group revenue in 2016 to be in range of $2.0 to $2.1 billion including 10 months of revenue from Roxane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
