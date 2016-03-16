BRIEF-Bilia negotiating acquisition in Belgium

March 16 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Bilia is negotiating an acquisition in Belgium

* Says Bilia is negotiating to acquire Philippe Emond, and purchase consideration will be paid with shares in Bilia Holding

* Says if the deal goes through, the agreement will include an option for Bilia to purchase the seller’s shares in Bilia Holding after a five-year period

* Bilia has formed a company in Luxembourg, Bilia Holding, that will acquire Arnold Kontz’s BMW and MINI operation in Luxembourg, date of possession 1 April 2016

* Says will own about 66 percent, and the seller of Philippe Emond about 34 per cent, of the shares in Bilia Holding

* Bilia says would increase Bilia’s presence around Luxembourg and create opportunities for synergies

* Says Philippe Emond has an annual turnover of about sek 730 m and has reported an average operating profit of sek 22 m during past two years