BRIEF-Vectura Group to buy Skyepharma for 441.3 million stg
March 16, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vectura Group to buy Skyepharma for 441.3 million stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Vectura Group and Skyepharma Plc have reached agreement on terms of a recommended merger between Vectura and Skyepharma

* Based on closing price of 146.60 pence per vectura share on 15 march 2016 consideration represents a value of 410.15 pence per skyepharma share, or approximately 441.3 million stg in aggregate

* Vectura will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Skyepharma

* Represents premium of approximately 4.2 per cent to closing price of 393.50 pence per Skyepharma share on 15 march 2016

* Vectura directors have received financial advice from J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild in relation to merger

* On completion of merger, Vectura will appoint Frank Condella, Skyepharma’s chairman, as vice-chairman of enlarged group

* Enlarged group’s executive directors will comprise James Ward-Lilley, Vectura’s CEO, who will be CEO of enlarged group

* Andrew derodra, Skyepharma’s CFO, and Trevor Phillips, Vectura’s COO. Bruno Angelici, Vectura’s chairman, will be chairman of enlarged group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

