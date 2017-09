March 16 (Reuters) - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Increases dividend for the seventh consecutive year

* FY ebit improved over-proportionately by 13.0 pct to 36.8 million euros (2014: 32.6 million euros)

* FY after-tax earnings increased from 21.4 million euros to 22.7 million euros

* FY turnover generated by group increased by 5.8 pct to 554.2 million euros (2014: 523.8 million euros)