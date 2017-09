March 16 (Reuters) - Artec Technologies AG :

* FY EBIT up from 0.1 million euros to 0.6 million euros ($664,560.00)

* FY sales up 42.4 pct to 3.5 million euros

* Positive outlook: continued sales and earnings growth planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)