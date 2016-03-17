FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tom Tailor expects recurring EBITDA to remain steady in 2016
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor expects recurring EBITDA to remain steady in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Confirms figures for the fiscal year 2015 and steps up strategic realignment

* FY sales rose 2.5 percent to 955.9 million euros ($1.07 billion)

* Two programs group has launched are expected to begin generating positive results from end of 2016, with their full impact being felt by end of 2018

* FY net profit 100,000 euros

* FY recurring EBITDA for group in target corridor at 76.3 million euros

* Expects recurring EBITDA to remain steady in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.