BRIEF-Tom Tailor expects recurring EBITDA to remain steady in 2016

March 17 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Confirms figures for the fiscal year 2015 and steps up strategic realignment

* FY sales rose 2.5 percent to 955.9 million euros ($1.07 billion)

* Two programs group has launched are expected to begin generating positive results from end of 2016, with their full impact being felt by end of 2018

* FY net profit 100,000 euros

* FY recurring EBITDA for group in target corridor at 76.3 million euros

* Expects recurring EBITDA to remain steady in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)