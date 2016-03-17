FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte FY EBITDA at EUR 33.3 mln, exceeds forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte FY EBITDA at EUR 33.3 mln, exceeds forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte Ag :

* Increased gross profit in 2015 by 4.3 pct to EUR 304.9 million ($342.3 million)

* FY EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.3 million (2014: eur 41.5 million), exceeding target of EUR 29-33 million published in Dec. 2015

* FY net profit amounted to EUR 7.9 million (2014: eur 14.1 million)

* Expects revenue to grow in low-single-digit percentage range in financial year 2016

* FY increased revenue by 5.8 percent to EUR 566.1 million (2014: EUR 535.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
