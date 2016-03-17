FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ted Baker posts 20.3 pct rise in FY pretax profit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ted Baker posts 20.3 pct rise in FY pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 20.3 percent to 58.7 million stg

* Total dividend up 18.6 percent to 47.8 penceper share

* Retail division performed well, with sales up 13.5% (13.2% in constant currency) to £348.4m

* Further store openings are planned across new and established markets and we continue to develop and invest in our e-commerce business.

* Trading is in line with our expectations, with exception of asia, where, as has been widely reported, trading environment continues to be challenging

* Final dividend 34.6 penceper share

* FY group revenue up 17.7% (17.0% in constant currency) to £456.2m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.