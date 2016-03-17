FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axactor to acquire EUR 221 million Non Performing Loan portfolio
March 17, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axactor to acquire EUR 221 million Non Performing Loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Axactor publ AB :

* Axactor has signed an agreement to acquire a NPL portfolio originally generated by a large Spanish consumer finance institution

* The portfolio includes unsecured and secured loans with a total Outstanding Balance (OB) of approximately 221 million euros, with more than twenty-five thousand open accounts of individuals and a solid paying book

* Axactor will pay around 6.9 pct of the Outstanding Balance

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
