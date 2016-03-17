FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datagroup sees FY 2015/2016 revenues of 167-175 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
March 17, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Datagroup sees FY 2015/2016 revenues of 167-175 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* Dividend up by 25 pct to 25 euro cents

* In first five months of fiscal year, revenues grew by 5 pct to 67.7 million euros (previous year 64.8 million euros)

* For FY 2015/2016, management expects revenues of between 167 million euros and 175 million euros and an EBITDA of between 15.5 million and 20 million euros

* FY 2015/2016 earnings per share are expected to range between 66 and 100 euro cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

