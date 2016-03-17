FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Handelsbanken sells Mastercard stake with 620 mln SEK capital gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken

* Handelsbanken sells shares in mastercard

* Handelsbanken says sale is expected to generate a total capital gain after tax of sek 620 million, which will be included in the financial results for the first quarter

* handelsbanken’s equity will not be affected

* transaction is expected to reduce bank’s risk exposure amount by sek 700 million

* divestment has no impact on card operations at handelsbanken Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
