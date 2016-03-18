FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Epigenomics FY 2015 total revenue up by 38 pct to 2.1 mln euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics FY 2015 total revenue up by 38 pct to 2.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Revenue estimate for 2016 is expected in range of 3 million to 7 million with bulk of this in second half of year

* For 2017 and years to come, cash utilization for operating and investing activities is expected to decrease along with revenues ramping up

* FY total revenue up by 38 pct to 2.1 million euros ($2.37 million), operating loss (EBIT) increased to -9.3 mln euros (2014: -8.4 million euros), company’s liquidity at year-end 2015 was 8.6 million euros

* Expects EBIT for 2016 to be lower than in 2015, in range of -9.0 mln to -11.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.