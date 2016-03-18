BRIEF-Skanska invests 48 mln euro in first phase of office project in Poland

March 18 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska invests 48 million euro, about 450 million Swedish crowns, in phase I of office project in Cracow, Poland

* The first phase, consisting of two office buildings will offer a total leasable area of around 23,000 square meters.

* The complex will comprise five office buildings with a total leasable area of around 70,000 square meters

* Construction of the first phase is due to start in March 2016 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2017