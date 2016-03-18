BRIEF-Zegona says in talks to buy Spain's Yoigo

March 18 (Reuters) - Zegona Communications Plc

* can confirm it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Teliasonera, parent company of Yoigo in relation to Yoigo’s acquisition

* current negotiations may not result in execution of binding acquisition agreements

* Zegona responds to recent press speculation

* various stakeholders would also need to be involved in any transaction and company has no agreement, even in principle with them

* company has requested temporary suspension of trading in its ordinary shares