March 18 (Reuters) - artec technologies AG :

* Completes successful capital increase at a price of 4.60 euros per share

* Gross proceeds of 989,000 euros ($1.11 million) from transaction

* 215,000 new shares placed to accelerate growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)