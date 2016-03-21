FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fair Value Reit sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein for a profit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fair Value Reit sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein for a profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* Sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein for a profit

* At 11.1 million euros ($12.50 million), sales price for property in Radevormwald was 12 pct above carrying amount at time that investment was acquired

* Property in Radevormwald was acquired by an institutional investor focusing on nursing homes in Germany

* Property in Tornesch is a bank branch of Sparkasse Suedholstein which was acquired by a local entrepreneur. At 0.65 million euros, sales price was 10 pct above carrying amount as of Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.