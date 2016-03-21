BRIEF-Cairn Homes says to raise 175 mln euro through placing, open offer

March 21 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc

* Cairn homes firm placing, placing and open offer

* Proposed firm placing, placing and open offer of new shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately eur 175 million

* About eur 52.5 million to be raised through firm placing; and about eur 122.5 million to be raised through placing and open offer

* BofA Merrill lynch, goodbody will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and davy will act as co-bookrunner