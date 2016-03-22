FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAP Implantate sells biomaterials business for EUR 36 mln
March 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AAP Implantate sells biomaterials business for EUR 36 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - AAP Implantate AG :

* sells biomaterials business for 36 million euros ($40.46 million) and becomes a pure player in trauma with innovative technologies

* Closing of the transaction will lead to adjustment of 2016 guidance and postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2015

* The closing of the transaction will result in a positive one-time deconsolidation effect on the earnings level

* plans to use part of the proceeds to finance further growth and to distribute part of them to its shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

