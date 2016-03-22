FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Air to lease two Dreamliners from AirCap
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Air to lease two Dreamliners from AirCap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa says:

* Norwegian’s asset company Arctic Aviation Assets (AAA), a fully owned subsidiary of Norwegian, has signed a LOI with AerCap for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2018

* A fully owned subsidiary of AAA will lease the aircraft

* The two aircraft will be leased for 12 years from delivery

* Norwegian currently has eight Boeing 787-8 and one 787-9 in operation, and a total 31 787-9 on order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.