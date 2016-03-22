FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hamborner Reit FY net profit EUR 13.8 million
March 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit FY net profit EUR 13.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* FY net profit 13.8 million euros ($15.53 million)

* Positive outlook for 2016

* Rental income is currently expected to rise by between around 13 pct and 15 pct in 2016

* Is striving for growth of a similar amount in FFO in 2016

* Dividend 0.42 euro per share

* Forecast does not take into account other acquisitions or disposals not yet specified further

* Company still has scope for acquisitions of 100 million to 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

