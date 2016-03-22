FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus FY 2015 revenue up 4.3 pct at EUR 104.4 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 22, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus FY 2015 revenue up 4.3 pct at EUR 104.4 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* EBIT stood at minus 0.3 million euros (-$0.34 mln) for financial year 2015 compared with figure of 11.5 million euros for 2014

* Q4 consolidated revenue rose by 5.0 percent from 19.9 million euros in 2014 to 20.9 million euros

* Group EBITDA for financial 2015 was down 91.5 percent year on year at 1.6 million euros (2014: 18.9 million euros)

* Boosted its consolidated revenue by 4.3 percent from 100.1 million euros in 2014 to 104.4 million euros in 2015

* Group earnings after taxes for financial year 2015 totalled 42.5 million euros compared with minus 3.7 million euros in 2014

* Believes consolidated revenue could be increased in 2016 by a percentage figure in middle single digits (and therefore above industry average) compared with previous year

* Expects FY 2016 group EBITDA to at least reach break-even point despite planned spending on investment and strategy of increasing market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.