BRIEF-Wolseley sees trading profit in line with forecasts
March 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolseley sees trading profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc

* trading profit of ongoing businesses 410 million pounds, 5.1 percent ahead of last year

* after a low point in November, like-for-like revenue growth over subsequent three month period to 29 February 2016 improved to 3.2 percent for group and 5.7 percent in USA

* we expect group trading profit for ongoing businesses for full year to be in line with current consensus of analyst expectations

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 33.28 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
