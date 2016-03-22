FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micro Focus buys Serena Software for $540 mln
March 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micro Focus buys Serena Software for $540 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc

* Acquisition of Serena Software for $540 million

* Transaction is being funded through existing cash resources together with additional debt and equity finance

* Placing to raise £150 million (approximately $216 million)

* In nine month period ended 31 January 2016 group continued to trade at upper end of FY revenue guidance range

* Maintaining its guidance for FY that revenues on a constant currency basis will decline by between 2% and 4%

* Sees net debt at 30 April 2016 (excluding net proceeds of placing) will be in range of $1,310- $1,330 million

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

