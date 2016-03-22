BRIEF-Johnston Press says FY adj pretax profit up 22.6 pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc
* Adjusted EBITDA for FY of £57.3m
* Proposed acquisition of i was approved at general shareholder meeting achieving 99.85% of votes cast in favour
* No ordinary dividend is proposed for year
* Stephen van Rooyen will step down from board at end of our forthcoming annual general meeting
* FY adjusted profit before tax of £31.5m up 22.6%
* Digital audience grew by 40.7% year on year to 22.6m
* Total digital revenues grew 12.4% to £30.6m for fy
* Total revenues of £242.3m declined 6.8% for fy
* Board wishes to resume ordinary dividend payments as soon as is appropriate
* FY revenue fell 6.8 percent to 242.3 million stg