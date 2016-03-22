FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press says FY adj pretax profit up 22.6 pct
March 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press says FY adj pretax profit up 22.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Adjusted EBITDA for FY of £57.3m

* Proposed acquisition of i was approved at general shareholder meeting achieving 99.85% of votes cast in favour

* No ordinary dividend is proposed for year

* Stephen van Rooyen will step down from board at end of our forthcoming annual general meeting

* FY adjusted profit before tax of £31.5m up 22.6%

* Digital audience grew by 40.7% year on year to 22.6m

* Total digital revenues grew 12.4% to £30.6m for fy

* Total revenues of £242.3m declined 6.8% for fy

* Board wishes to resume ordinary dividend payments as soon as is appropriate

* FY revenue fell 6.8 percent to 242.3 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
