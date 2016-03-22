FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSI FY EBIT improves by 44.2 pct to 11.1 mln euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 22, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PSI FY EBIT improves by 44.2 pct to 11.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - PSI :

* PSI 2015 with leap in earnings, record new orders and sales

* FY new orders increase by 6 pct to 195 million euros ($219.04 million)

* FY group net result up 82.9 pct over previous year at 7.5 million euros

* In 2016 aims to once again increase volume of new orders and group sales in mid-single digit percentage range and attain an ebit between 11 und 13 million euros

* FY sales increase by 4.7 pct to 183.7 million euros

* FY EBIT improves by 44.2 pct to 11.1 million euros

* To recommend a dividend of 0.21 euros to annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.