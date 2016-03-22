BRIEF-Hornbach Holding: FY 2015 net sales at Hornbach Group grows to EUR 3,755 mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA :

* Sales forecast met - earnings held back by impairment losses

* Expects full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at Hornbach Holding AG & CO. KGaA for 2015/2016 to fall slightly short of forecast threshold of 140 million euros

* FY net sales at Hornbach Group grew 5.1 pct to 3,755 million euros ($4.21 billion)

* FY sales at Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup rose 5.3 pct to 3,535 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)