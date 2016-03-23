FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lifewatch to adjust 2015 figures for one-off legal decision
March 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lifewatch to adjust 2015 figures for one-off legal decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Lifewatch Ag :

* Confirms its 2016 guidance that revenues will continue to grow at above market growth rates

* Confirms 2016 guidance that adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and net income figures will show an improvement in comparison to 2015 numbers

* lifewatch to adjust 2015 figures for one-off legal decision; guidance for 2016 confirmed

* FY restated post highmark arbitration revenue $88.63 million, ebit loss $11.66 million

* FY net loss restated post highmark arbitration at $11.95 million Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

