BRIEF-Cewe FY EBIT rises by 13.0 pct to 36.8 million euros

March 23 (Reuters) - Cewe

* FY revenue 554.2 million euros ($620.87 million)

* FY after-tax earnings increased from 21.4 million euros to 22.7 million euros (target: in range of 20 million to 24 million euros)

* This is equivalent to an increase in operative EBIT target corridor of around 6 million euros in comparison to targets for 2015

* Dividend 1.60 euro per share

* FY operative earnings (EBIT) increased by 13.0% to 36.8 million euros (2014: 32.6 million euros)

* Says 2016 group turnover is to rise slightly on average from 554.2 million euros in previous year of 2015 to an amount ranging from 555 million to 575 million euros

* Says EBIT is to be in a corridor of 38 million to 44 million euros in 2016, EBT is to be in range of 37 to 43 million euros, and after tax earnings between 25 million and 29 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)