BRIEF-Viscom FY EBIT rises 8.3 pct to 10,157 thousand euros
March 23, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viscom FY EBIT rises 8.3 pct to 10,157 thousand euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Viscom Ag :

* Viscom excels with strong business at the end of the year and exceeds revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year

* FY EBIT: 10,157 thousand euros (previous year: 9,378 thousand euros, +8.3 pct)

* FY revenue: 69,389 thousand euros (previous year: 62,254 thousand euros, +11.5 pct)

* Sees 2016 revenue of between 70 million euros and 75 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 13 pct to 15 pct

* Dividend proposal: 0.40 euros per dividend-bearing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
