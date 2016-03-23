FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotest FY financial loss shrinks to EUR 4.5 mln
March 23, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biotest FY financial loss shrinks to EUR 4.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Biotest Ag

* Increase of guidance 2016 by more than 10 pct

* FY revenue 589.6 million euros ($659.53 million)

* FY adjusted EBIT is lower compared to last year’s level. However, figure is still clearly positive reaching 91.2 million euros in 2015

* FY financial result improved from -6.5 million euros in previous year to -4.5 million euros

* Dividend payment of 0.02 euro per ordinary share and 0.04 euro per preference share will be proposed to annual shareholders’ meeting

* Now expects an EBIT in range of 33 million to 35 million euros in 2016 financial year

* For 2016, board of management expects a sales growth in low single-digit range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

