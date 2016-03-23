FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Foods Plc rejects buyout offer from McCormick & Co
March 23, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods Plc rejects buyout offer from McCormick & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* Rejects approach from McCormick & Company, Inc. and announces cooperation agreement with Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd

* McCormick approach significantly undervalues Premier’s growth prospects and represents an insufficient premium to premier’s enterprise value

* Cooperation agreement with Nissin to create long-term value through strategic partnership of brands, markets and technology

* McCormick is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. On 20 April 2016, to announce a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer

* Statement re approach and cooperation agreement

* Board’s expectations of trading profit for full year remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

