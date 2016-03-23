BRIEF-AFH Financial says it does not intend to make an offer for Lighthouse Group

March 23 (Reuters) - AFH Financial Group Plc
* Initial approach was made to Lighthouse in order to explore potential of a transaction that would be advantageous to both afh and lighthouse shareholders
* Was disappointed by reaction of Lighthouse directors not to engage in discussions
* Confirms it does not intend to make an offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital for Lighthouse Group Plc
* At request of lighthouse board afh indicated a price and consideration structure
* Statement re possible offer for Lighthouse Group