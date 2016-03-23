FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexagon says acquires Canadian FTI
March 23, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hexagon says acquires Canadian FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Hexagon

* Hexagon acquires FTI, a leading provider of manufacturing software solutions

* Says fti will be fully consolidated as of today. Acquisition has no significant impact on hexagon’s earnings

* Says based in Burlington, Ontario (Canada), FTI serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and appliance industries with sheet metal design, simulation, feasibility, and costing solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

