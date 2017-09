March 23 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG

* 2015 service revenue rises by eur149.1 million to eur433.7 million

* dividend increase to eur1.75 per voting share

* news: drillisch ag: increased ebitda forecast exceeded and increase of dividend

* 2015 gross profit rises by eur111.8 million to eur254.4 million

* expects an increase in ebitda to between eur115 million and eur120 million (2015: eur105.6m) in 2016

* Dividend 1.75 eurper share Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)