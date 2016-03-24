BRIEF-Anoto appoints Joonhee Won interim CEO with immediate effect

March 24 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Has decided to change leadership and to appoint Joonhee Won as an interim CEO

* Stein Revelsby will leave office with immediate effect

* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.3 million)

* Proceeds will be used to pay short term liabilities as well as to strengthen company’s financial position to be able to deliver on current business plan

* Has entered into short term loan agreement with a Swedish bank to be able to draw on credit facility of up to 20 million crowns

