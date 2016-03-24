FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anoto appoints Joonhee Won interim CEO with immediate effect
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 24, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anoto appoints Joonhee Won interim CEO with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Has decided to change leadership and to appoint Joonhee Won as an interim CEO

* Stein Revelsby will leave office with immediate effect

* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.3 million)

* Proceeds will be used to pay short term liabilities as well as to strengthen company’s financial position to be able to deliver on current business plan

* Has entered into short term loan agreement with a Swedish bank to be able to draw on credit facility of up to 20 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2803 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.