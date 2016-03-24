FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mccormick & Co says may consider higher Premier Foods offer after due diligence
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mccormick & Co says may consider higher Premier Foods offer after due diligence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc

* Statement re possible offer for Premier Foods Plc

* Disappointed that board of premier foods is conducting itself in a way that denies its shareholders opportunity to consider offer

* Wishes to clarify that there has only been one face-to-face meeting with premier foods’ chairman, David Beever on 12 february

* Is willing to proceed with due diligence that comprises: review of material pensions documentation, current trading, material contracts

* Is, however, willing to consider increasing its latest offer if justified following its confirmatory due diligence. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.